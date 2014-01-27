BRIEF-Primero Q4 adjusted loss per share $0.01
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Estimates cash cost of $800-$900 per gold ounce sold for 2014
* Expects to double production at its sole mine in 2014
Jan 27 Canada's Detour Gold Corp said it expects cash costs to fall to $800-$900 per ounce sold and production to double to 450,000-500,000 ounces this year.
Miners, stung by a near 25 percent drop in gold prices over the last year, have been cutting costs and slowing down work on growth projects.
Detour reported in November cash costs of $1,214 per gold ounce for the third quarter, when it started commercial production at its low-grade Detour Lake mine in northeastern Ontario.
"Minesite sustaining cash costs came in lower than anticipated. The lower sustaining cash costs appear to be driven by lower-than-expected operating costs," RBC Capital Markets analyst Dan Rollins said in a note.
Detour estimated to save C$20 million ($18 million) in power costs this year after it secured a six-year power contract at 5 Canadian cents per kWh with the Ontario Power Authority.
Spot gold was down 0.7 percent at $1,260.30 an ounce by 1503 GMT on Monday, having hit its highest since mid-November overnight at $1,278.01. U.S. gold futures for February delivery were down $4 an ounce at $1,260.30.
Detour Gold shares, which have fallen about 73 percent in the last year, were up about 2 percent at C$6.29 on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday.
* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Marathon Petroleum Corp - retirement of Randy S. Nickerson, executive vice president, corporate strategy, mpc
March 14 Billionaire Jeff Bezos scored a double win this week as the Washington Post, the newspaper he bought in 2013, signed its biggest contract to date to sell web publishing tools mostly hosted by Amazon.com Inc, the company he founded and runs.