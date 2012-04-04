BRIEF-Moody's changes outlook on Government of Morocco's Ba1 rating to positive from stable
DETROIT, April 4 Detroit's city council on Wednesday approved 5 to 4 a consent agreement that would avoid the city's takeover by the state of Michigan due to its sagging finances.
A review team appointed by Michigan Governor Rick Snyder in December had also approved the deal earlier Wednesday.
Both the review team and the city council took the action ahead of a Thursday deadline for sending recommendations to the governor and after a state appeals court lifted a temporary restraining order that had stopped the team from meeting. (Reporting by Bernie Woodall; Editing by Phil Berlowitz)
* Cotiviti Holdings Inc files for secondary offering of 7 million shares of its common stock - SEC filing Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lT5qQj) Further company coverage:
* Amir Efrati reports passive stake of 9 percent in alcobra ltd as on Feb. 22, 2017