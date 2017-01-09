DETROIT Jan 9 The arrest of Volkswagen
executive Oliver Schmidt caught the company's
management by surprise, sales chief Juergen Stackmann said on
Monday.
Volkswagen executive Schmidt, who headed the company's U.S.
regulatory compliance office in the U.S. from 2014 to March
2015, was arrested on Saturday in Florida on charges of
conspiracy to defraud the United States in connection with the
automaker's emissions-cheating scandal, according to a source
briefed on the matter.
He will appear in Federal Court in Miami, Florida, on
Monday, a spokeswoman for the United States Attorney's office in
Detroit said.
"We even don't know if there is a connection (to
Dieselgate)," Stackmann told Reuters on the sidelines of the
Detroit auto show, adding he expects more clarity "in the coming
days".
