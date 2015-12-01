Dec 1 Detroit began filing lawsuits this week
against dozens of vendors with the aim of recovering about $50
million in city payments made in the months before its historic
bankruptcy filing.
Chuck Raimi, Detroit's deputy corporation counsel, said 185
lawsuits are being filed in U.S. Bankruptcy Court against
vendors that received "preferential" city payments on past-due
bills during a 90-day period before Detroit's July 2013
bankruptcy filing.
The city exited the biggest-ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy
in December 2014, shedding about $7 billion of its $18 billion
of debt and other obligations.
Raimi said the money is recoverable under the U.S.
Bankruptcy Code because the pre-bankruptcy payments to vendors
resulted in higher recoveries than those obtained by other
similarly situated creditors during the bankruptcy.
He added the city hopes to settle the cases, which were
filed ahead of a Dec. 5 deadline imposed by the Bankruptcy Code.
"Every effort will be made to reach mutually acceptable
settlements of these lawsuits, if possible," Raimi said in a
statement.
Nearly a year out of bankruptcy, Detroit continues to tie up
loose ends, including the anticipated Jan. 1 consummation of a
deal leasing the city's water and sewer system to a regional
Great Lakes Water Authority.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)