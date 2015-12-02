Dec 2 Detroit has cleared the final major hurdle that will enable a new regional authority to take over operations and debt of the city's water and sewer department by Jan. 1, city officials said on Wednesday.

Jon Wheatley, the department's public finance manager, said the city surpassed a 51 percent threshold of water and sewer bondholders consenting to the transfer of more than $4 billion of debt to the Great Lakes Water Authority, which grew out of Detroit's historic bankruptcy.

He said 67 percent had consented by last week, while investors who purchased $324.3 million of water and sewer refunding bonds priced on Wednesday also agreed to the move.

Nicolette Bateson, the department's chief financial officer as well as the water authority's interim treasurer, said the authority is set to vote on two remaining matters involving shared services and pensions next week.

Credit rating agencies upgraded Detroit's water and sewer bonds ahead of the refunding based in part on the fact the transferred debt would be shielded from any future fiscal meltdown by the city.

Wheatley said investor demand allowed underwriters to reduce yields in the two refunding deals, which resulted in a present value savings of $29.3 million.

The Great Lakes Water Authority grew out of federal court-ordered mediation in the biggest-ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy Detroit filed in 2013 and exited in December 2014.

Under a 40-year lease with the authority, Detroit will receive $50 million annually and continue to own the water and sewer system. The lease payments will enable the city to repair the system's ageing infrastructure.

The authority's board is comprised of representatives from Detroit, the state of Michigan, and Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.

(Reporting By Karen Pierog)