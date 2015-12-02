Dec 2 Detroit has cleared the final major hurdle
that will enable a new regional authority to take over
operations and debt of the city's water and sewer department by
Jan. 1, city officials said on Wednesday.
Jon Wheatley, the department's public finance manager, said
the city surpassed a 51 percent threshold of water and sewer
bondholders consenting to the transfer of more than $4 billion
of debt to the Great Lakes Water Authority, which grew out of
Detroit's historic bankruptcy.
He said 67 percent had consented by last week, while
investors who purchased $324.3 million of water and sewer
refunding bonds priced on Wednesday also agreed to the move.
Nicolette Bateson, the department's chief financial officer
as well as the water authority's interim treasurer, said the
authority is set to vote on two remaining matters involving
shared services and pensions next week.
Credit rating agencies upgraded Detroit's water and sewer
bonds ahead of the refunding based in part on the fact the
transferred debt would be shielded from any future fiscal
meltdown by the city.
Wheatley said investor demand allowed underwriters to reduce
yields in the two refunding deals, which resulted in a present
value savings of $29.3 million.
The Great Lakes Water Authority grew out of federal
court-ordered mediation in the biggest-ever U.S. municipal
bankruptcy Detroit filed in 2013 and exited in December 2014.
Under a 40-year lease with the authority, Detroit will
receive $50 million annually and continue to own the water and
sewer system. The lease payments will enable the city to repair
the system's ageing infrastructure.
The authority's board is comprised of representatives from
Detroit, the state of Michigan, and Macomb, Oakland and Wayne
counties.
