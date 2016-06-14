June 14 Detroit would sell its first general
obligation bonds since exiting bankruptcy in December 2014 under
a proposal by Mayor Mike Duggan's administration to refund up to
$660 million of outstanding bonds.
The city council on Tuesday sent the plan to refund up to
$275 million of unlimited tax GO bonds sold in 2014 and up to
$385 million of limited tax GO bonds sold in 2010 and 2012 to
its Budget, Finance and Audit Committee for consideration.
The outstanding bonds were issued through the Michigan
Finance Authority and backed by the city's share of
distributable state aid payments.
John Naglick, Detroit's finance director, said Detroit
expects to capture lower interest rates in the bond refundings
to save money for the budget and to lower property tax rates
supporting the bonds.
"If it wasn't for this move to record low rates, we wouldn't
do this," he said.
Ten and 30-year yields on Municipal Market Data's benchmark
triple-A scale are at or near all-time lows, driven by big
investor demand for debt sold by states, cities, schools and
other municipal issuers.
Detroit was able to shed about $7 billion of its $18 billion
of debt and obligations in the biggest-ever U.S. municipal
bankruptcy. In its first post-bankruptcy public debt offering
last August, the city restructured $245 million of variable-rate
revenue bonds backed by city income taxes into a fixed-rate mode
at a hefty spread over MMD's scale.
If the GO bond refundings are approved by the city council
committee on Wednesday, the measures would head for a
full-council vote on June 21. Naglick said the issuance also
needs approval from the Detroit Financial Review Commission, the
city's post-bankruptcy oversight board, which meets on June 27.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)