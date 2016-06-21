June 21 The Detroit City Council on Tuesday
unanimously approved the issuance of up to $660 million of
refunding bonds to save an estimated $37 million and help pave
the city's return to the municipal market after a trip through
bankruptcy.
The council also agreed to put aside $30 million from a
budget surplus to deal with a possible pension funding shortfall
of nearly $500 million.
Mayor Mike Duggan disclosed the potential shortfall earlier
this year, warning the city may sue consultants who worked on
its bankruptcy exit plan which projected future pension payments
using outdated mortality tables. Last week, the
city council agreed to hire actuarial consultant Cheiron to work
on a new pension funding model.
The plan to refund up to $275 million of unlimited tax
general obligation bonds sold in 2014 and up to $385 million of
limited tax GO bonds sold in 2010 and 2012 now heads to the
Detroit Financial Review Commission for final approval. The
city's post-bankruptcy oversight commission meets on June 27.
The bonds, backed by state revenue earmarked for Detroit,
would be issued through the Michigan Finance Authority in a deal
lead by underwriter Barclays in late July. It would mark
Detroit's first GO bond issuance in the market since it exited
the biggest-ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy in December 2014.
"We hope this leads to a better general obligation bond
rating, which would help us in the future," John Naglick,
Detroit's finance director, told the city council.
After defaulting on bond payments just prior to and during
its historical bankruptcy that began in 2013, Detroit's GO bond
ratings fell deep into "junk" territory and are currently B3
with Moody's Investors Service and B with Standard & Poor's.
Ratings in the single-A or double-A level are expected for the
refunded bonds due to an intercept mechanism that will send
revenue earmarked for debt service payments directly to the bond
trustee, according to a report by the city council's legislative
policy division.
Detroit plans to take advantage of record-low yields in the
muni market to refund the bonds, saving $15 million for the next
two city budgets and about $20 million for property tax bills.
In its first post-bankruptcy public debt offering last
August, the city restructured $245 million of variable-rate
revenue bonds backed by city income taxes into a fixed-rate
mode.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Matthew
Lewis)