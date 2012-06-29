June 29 Michigan officials were working on Friday to extend a payment date on an interim borrowing to aid Detroit's ailing budget after plans for a longer-term borrowing to replace that debt stalled, a state official said.

Without an extension, the trustee for an $80 million short-term borrowing sold earlier this year will use $28.5 million in Detroit's state revenue sharing to make a debt service payment instead of forwarding that money to the city, according to Terry Stanton, a spokesman for the Michigan Treasury Department.

In the meantime, the delay in the longer-term bond sale is increasing Detroit's borrowing costs. Naomi Patton, a spokeswoman for Mayor Dave Bing, said the interest rate on the $80 million loan jumped to 6.25 percent on Wednesday from 2.8 percent, increasing costs by an additional $10,000 a day. She added that the city had been expecting the state revenue sharing payment on July 9.

"We are currently working with the bondholder to extend the payment date, which would allow the trustee to forward the revenue sharing to the city," Stanton said, adding there could be a resolution later on Friday.

City and state officials had planned on taking out the short-term debt, which is secured by an intercept of Detroit's state revenue sharing, with the sale by the end of June of a longer-term bond issue. That issue was to consist of restructured Detroit debt and new debt to raise $137 million for the cash-strapped city budget.

But Stanton said that deal has been held up by Detroit's top lawyer, whose challenge to the city's financial stability agreement with the state was dismissed by a Michigan judge on June 13.

"Without the corporation counsel's opinion on the bond deal and some assurance that the city will not offer a legal challenge to the financial stability agreement going forward, it will be very difficult to do the take-out financing," Stanton said.

Krystal Crittendon, the corporation counsel, could not be reached for comment.

Crittendon's lawsuit against the April pact that gave the state oversight over Detroit's finances caused a standoff with Michigan officials that threatened to drain the city of cash and cause it to default on a pension bond payment. That in turn led Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service to pound the city's already-low credit ratings deeper into the junk category.

While the crisis was averted by the judge's dismissal of Crittendon's lawsuit, uncertainty remained as to whether she would appeal the ruling. An attempt last week by Bing to get the city council to remove Crittendon from office was unsuccessful.

A population plunge and sinking revenue has left Detroit with a $260 million cumulative budget deficit and a huge $7.9 billion long-term debt burden that includes outstanding city bonds, employee pensions and retiree healthcare. (Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by James Dalgleish)