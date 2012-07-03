July 3 Detroit obtained an extension on Tuesday
on repaying $80 million in interim borrowing, allowing the
cash-strapped Michigan city to receive the bulk of
revenue-sharing funds due to arrive next week, the state said.
Some $4.9 million of the $28.5 million in revenue sharing to
arrive July 9 will go to begin paying down the bonds issued in
March. Detroit will collect the remainder, $23.6 million,
Michigan's Department of Treasury said in a statement.
If the original June 27 deadline to complete the financing
had not been extended to Aug. 15, then all the revenue sharing
would have been intercepted by the trustee to pay down the
bonds, the statement said.
Plans to take out the short-term debt with the sale of a
longer-term bond issue was put on hold because Detroit's top
lawyer, Corporation Counsel Krystal Crittendon, challenged the
city's financial stability agreement with the state.
Her lawsuit caused a standoff with Michigan officials that
threatened to drain the city of cash and cause it to default on
a pension bond payment. That led Fitch Ratings and Moody's
Investors Service to pound the city's already-low credit ratings
deeper into the junk category.
Crittendon's suit was dismissed last month by a Michigan
judge, but she said she has not decided whether to appeal the
decision.
Meanwhile, it will be difficult for the state to complete a
refinancing transaction without Crittendon signing off on the
bond issue and give some assurance that the city will not lodge
future legal challenges to the stability agreement.
A population plunge and sinking revenue has left Detroit
with a $260 million cumulative budget deficit and a huge $7.9
billion long-term debt burden that includes outstanding city
bonds, employee pensions and retiree healthcare.
(Reporting by Andrew Stern and Karen Pierog; Editing by Lisa
Shumaker)