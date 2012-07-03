July 3 Detroit obtained an extension on Tuesday on repaying $80 million in interim borrowing, allowing the cash-strapped Michigan city to receive the bulk of revenue-sharing funds due to arrive next week, the state said.

Some $4.9 million of the $28.5 million in revenue sharing to arrive July 9 will go to begin paying down the bonds issued in March. Detroit will collect the remainder, $23.6 million, Michigan's Department of Treasury said in a statement.

If the original June 27 deadline to complete the financing had not been extended to Aug. 15, then all the revenue sharing would have been intercepted by the trustee to pay down the bonds, the statement said.

Plans to take out the short-term debt with the sale of a longer-term bond issue was put on hold because Detroit's top lawyer, Corporation Counsel Krystal Crittendon, challenged the city's financial stability agreement with the state.

Her lawsuit caused a standoff with Michigan officials that threatened to drain the city of cash and cause it to default on a pension bond payment. That led Fitch Ratings and Moody's Investors Service to pound the city's already-low credit ratings deeper into the junk category.

Crittendon's suit was dismissed last month by a Michigan judge, but she said she has not decided whether to appeal the decision.

Meanwhile, it will be difficult for the state to complete a refinancing transaction without Crittendon signing off on the bond issue and give some assurance that the city will not lodge future legal challenges to the stability agreement.

A population plunge and sinking revenue has left Detroit with a $260 million cumulative budget deficit and a huge $7.9 billion long-term debt burden that includes outstanding city bonds, employee pensions and retiree healthcare. (Reporting by Andrew Stern and Karen Pierog; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)