DETROIT May 10 Former U.S. Department of Education official Jack Martin will be Detroit's newly appointed chief financial officer, representing one of the first major initiatives taken by the city under its financial agreement with the state of Michigan.

Martin, who began his career at General Motors and is the former head of Home Federal Savings Bank of Detroit, was appointed by Detroit Mayor Dave Bing. He will be paid $220,000 annually and start his position next week.

Bing plans to cut an additional 936 city jobs as part of a restructuring. Detroit just finished laying off 864 people. Together, the cuts would lead to $100 million in annual savings.

Martin was a member of Governor Rick Snyder's financial review team, which found the city to be in financial crisis earlier this year. That led to the creation of a "consent" financial agreement between the state and Detroit leaders, under which the city must meet stringent requirements. (Reporting by John D. Stoll; Editing by Maureen Bavdek)