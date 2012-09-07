Sept 7 The Detroit City Council on Friday approved a charter amendment for the Nov. 6 city ballot that would allow the city's top lawyer to pursue litigation on her own initiative over the objection of Michigan's governor.

Detroit's council overrode Governor Rick Snyder's rejection of the measure, according to the city clerk's office, allowing it to be placed on the ballot.

Snyder cited a lawsuit brought by Detroit Corporation Counsel Krystal Crittendon earlier this year challenging the validity of the city's financial stability agreement with the state, on the grounds the state was more than $230 million in arrears to Detroit.

A state judge dismissed the lawsuit in June, ruling that only Detroit's mayor or city council have the authority to file such a lawsuit. If approved by city voters in November, the change to Detroit's charter would clear the way for Crittendon to pursue charter-related litigation without the permission of the mayor or city council.

"Unlimited, unchecked discretion of corporation counsel isn't sound policy overall," said Sara Wurfel, spokeswoman for Governor Snyder.

Crittendon's lawsuit delayed a bond sale needed to replenish Detroit's near-empty coffers, triggering concerns the city could run out of cash and default on outstanding debt. That in turn, led Moody's Investors Service and Fitch Ratings to place the city's credit ratings deeper into the junk category.

Mayor Dave Bing, who supports the financial stability agreement that was narrowly approved in April by the city council, objected to the lawsuit. It was supported by a minority of council members, who rejected state oversight.

With the lawsuit's dismissal, the Michigan Finance Authority sold $129 million of bonds for the city in August.

Detroit's pact with Michigan is aimed at restoring fiscal health to a city that has struggled with a steep population drop, big budget deficits and a huge debt burden.