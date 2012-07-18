*

By Bernie Woodall

DETROIT, July 18 Detroit Mayor Dave Bing said on Wednesday he has imposed 10 percent pay cuts and cuts to healthcare benefits for city workers in an effort to save the cash-strapped city $102 million a year.

The Detroit City Council on Tuesday rejected by a 5-4 vote Bing's plan for the cuts. But as part of an April consent decree with the state of Michigan that gave the state more control of the city's finances, the mayor can impose the cuts without city council approval.

"This is a tough day for me, a tough day for city workers and a tough day for all of Detroit," Bing said in a statement on Wednesday. "However, it is a necessary day - but it's still a tough day."

Some $52 million of the $102 million expected in annual savings will come from healthcare benefit cuts, Bing's plan shows. Prior to the cuts, the city's budget deficit stood at $197 million and its long-term debt at $7.9 billion.

"I know this represents a hardship and sacrifices for many city workers," said Bing's statement. "But as I've said before, I must make the best decisions for all Detroiters."

One of the city council members who voted in the majority on Tuesday, JoAnn Watson, said Bing was balancing the budget on the backs of city workers who had already sacrificed enough while not being as demanding to the Wall Street banks the city owes.

Representatives of some of the 48 unions that represent nearly 11,000 workers said that Bing took advantage of the financial crisis the city faces to impose new work rules and pay cuts without negotiations.

(Reporting By Bernie Woodall)