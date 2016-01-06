(Adds comments from DPS spokeswoman, paragraph 8)
Jan 6 Detroit's public school district is
drowning under $3.5 billion of debt and needs to be rescued by
the state of Michigan, according to a report by a nonprofit
public affairs group released on Wednesday.
The Citizens Research Council of Michigan said debt payments
by the Detroit Public Schools (DPS) are consuming revenue
required to fund education services. The findings increase
pressure on state lawmakers, who have been reluctant to pass a
financial fix for Michigan's biggest school system.
"For the current year, 40 percent of the district's
per-pupil funding will have to go towards repaying past
cash-flow borrowings; borrowings that supported education
provided to previous DPS students," the report said.
Despite being under state oversight since 2009, the district
continues to struggle financially due to falling enrollment and
hefty pension and debt obligations.
The city of Detroit exited the biggest-ever municipal
bankruptcy in December 2014. A report in November by school
officials, including state-appointed Emergency Manager Darnell
Earley, said that unlike Detroit, a bankruptcy by DPS would be
harmful because it would shift liabilities for pensions and
bonds onto the state and potentially other local governments.
"Given the sheer size of the debt, there is no way of
escaping the fact that state lawmakers are going to have to
address the financial situation," Craig Thiel, the council's
senior research associate, said in a statement.
Michigan Governor Rick Snyder's proposal to create a new
district responsible for operations, while the current district
would be charged with eliminating a budget deficit projected to
hit $515 million in June, stalled in the legislature.
DPS spokeswoman Michelle Zdrodowski said the district expects
to run out of cash in April and that the emergency manager has
taken steps to address fiscal woes, including restructuring
central office operations.
Snyder's office did not immediately respond to a request for
comment.
DPS's debt load includes $1.7 billion of bonds backed by a
dedicated property tax levy, $1.3 billion in unfunded pension
and retiree healthcare liabilities, and $463 million of debt
paid with operating revenue, according to a breakdown by the
research council.
