March 17 The Michigan House on Thursday approved
$48.7 million for the Detroit Public Schools (DPS) to prevent
the district from shutting down next month.
The Republican-controlled chamber voted 104-5, sending the
measure to the Senate, which is under the gun to pass the
appropriation before the legislature takes off for its March
25-April 11 spring break.
Steven Rhodes, a former federal bankruptcy judge appointed
by Governor Rick Snyder to run the district, warned last week
that DPS will not have money after April 8 to pay teachers and
staff, which would force him to close schools.
"We have a constitutional responsibility to provide
education for all children, and this is House Republican
leadership following through on that responsibility to make sure
they can finish the school year," said a statement from
Republican State Representative Al Pscholka, who chaired House
Appropriations Committee hearings on the legislation.
Michigan's largest public school system, which operates 97
schools for about 47,000 students, is sinking under $3.4 billion
of debt and other obligations. Those include $1.5 billion of
general obligation bonds issued through the state's school bond
loan fund and a $1.3 billion unfunded pension liability to the
Michigan Public Employee Retirement System.
Despite being under state oversight since 2009, the school
district has a $515 million operating deficit.
The Michigan House tied the appropriation to another bill it
passed Thursday in a 66-43 vote that would subject DPS to a
financial review commission similar to one in place for the city
of Detroit, which exited the biggest-ever U.S. municipal
bankruptcy in December 2014.
Snyder is backing legislation to create two entities - a
Detroit Community District to run the schools and the current
DPS to retire debt. He is also seeking $72 million annually over
10 years to fund the plan, using money from Michigan's share of
a nationwide settlement with U.S. tobacco companies.
Credit rating agencies last week issued warnings about the
school district's cash crunch.
Standard & Poor's said it will likely cut the ratings on
$469 million of DPS notes and bonds backed by an intercept of
the district's state aid revenue if the cash-flow crisis leads
to a shut down of operations before the school year ends.
Moody's Investors Service said the district's
underlying rating of Caa1 could fall deeper into "junk" if
legislative reforms fail to pass leading to a recommendation to
file for bankruptcy.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Matthew
Lewis, Bernard Orr)