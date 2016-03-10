March 10 Standard & Poor's Ratings Services said on Thursday it may downgrade the Detroit Public Schools' (DPS) bond ratings if the district is unable to boost cash flow.

DPS's state-appointed transition manager, Steven Rhodes, told Michigan lawmakers on Wednesday the cash-starved district lacks money to pay teachers and other staff past April 8. School union officials said students will be shut out of their classrooms because their members will not work for free.

S&P said if schools are not operating, state aid to the district will stop.

"Because our rating reflects the pledge of state aid for the bonds and notes - and debt service coverage is a key feature of the criteria - the absence of that security would cause significant rating pressure," S&P said in a statement.

The school system, which has 97 schools and about 47,000 students, is drowning under $3.5 billion of debt, including $1.7 billion of bonds, and suffering from declining enrollment.

Despite being under state oversight since 2009, the school district has a $515 million operating deficit.

The credit rating agency put four series of bonds and notes, rated A, A-minus, SP-2 and SP-3 and backed by the district's pledge of its state-aid revenue, on a watch list, saying that downgrades could result within the next 90 days.

If DPS is able to boost its liquidity and continue operations within that time frame the ratings will be removed from the watch list, S&P added.

S&P's warning increases pressure on state lawmakers to pass a plan to address the district's fiscal woes.

Bills pending in Michigan's legislature would create two entities: the Detroit Community District to run the schools and the current DPS to retire debt.

Michigan Governor Rick Snyder is seeking $72 million annually over 10 years to fund the plan, using money from Michigan's share of a nationwide settlement with U.S. tobacco companies. He has also asked lawmakers for an immediate $50 million to enable DPS to continue to pay employees and vendors. (Reporting by Karen Pierog in Chicago; Editing by Matthew Lewis)