Sept 18 Fitch Ratings said on Wednesday it
expects Detroit to miss payments due on the city's general
obligation bonds on Oct. 1, an event that would prompt the
credit agency to downgrade to D its ratings on Detroit's
unlimited tax general obligation and limited tax obligation
debt.
"Fitch believes GO debt will not be paid as due on Oct. 1,"
the ratings agency said in a statement. "If the Oct. 1st debt
service payment is missed, Fitch will downgrade both the ULTGOs
and LTGOs to 'D.'"
Bill Nowling, a spokesman for Detroit's emergency manager,
Kevyn Orr, declined to comment on whether the city will miss the
Oct. 1 payment other than to say, "Nothing has changed" since
the city's mid-June report.
Orr said in June that most of the general obligation bonds
are considered unsecured debt and would not be paid.
As for the city's general obligation debt rating possibly
falling to D, Nowling said, "We don't comment on things before
they happen."
Fitch, which said Detroit's landmark bankruptcy, if it goes
ahead, might be rewriting basic expectations of creditors during
a debt workout, cut its ratings in June on the city's
certificates of participation to D after a missed debt service
payment.
A decision by Detroit's emergency manager to treat
unlimited tax general obligation (ULTGO)and limited tax
obligation debt (LTGO) bonds and post-employment benefit
payments as a single class of creditor was an unwelcome
surprise, Fitch said.
"If the Detroit case signals a shift towards lumping these
obligations together and not levying taxes to support the
apparently affordable ULTGO debt already approved by taxpayers,
the outcome will lead Fitch to reconsider the impact on
ratings," Fitch managing director Amy Laskey said.
Fitch also said Michigan Act 436's strong oversight for
struggling local governments in the state was being offset by
the weak support for Detroit bondholders.
"The city's bankruptcy filing demonstrates that state
intervention mechanisms do not preclude credit deterioration or
default," Fitch said.