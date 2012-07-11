(Adds statement from mayor, city council meeting)
July 11 A Michigan judge has declined to revisit
his June 13 dismissal of a lawsuit filed by Detroit's top lawyer
challenging the validity of the city's fiscal pact with the
state.
Judge William Collette issued an order on Tuesday denying
the motion for reconsideration requested by Detroit Corporation
Counsel Krystal Crittendon, according to his clerk. A
spokeswoman for Michigan Attorney General Bill Schuette also
confirmed on Wednesday that the order had been issued.
Litigation against the April financial stability agreement
that gave Michigan oversight of Detroit's finances has
threatened a bond sale aimed at raising $137 million in
much-needed money for the city budget.
Last week, Michigan's treasury department said it was able
to extend until Aug. 15 a deadline for issuing the long-term
bonds that will replace an $80 million interim borrowing.
However, Michigan officials have warned that future
challenges by Detroit to the financial stability agreement could
derail the long-term bond sale, forcing the use of the city's
state revenue-sharing money to pay off the interim debt.
Detroit Mayor Dave Bing said the lawsuit was unnecessary and
costly to the city.
"Corporation counsel's actions have cost the city money - as
of June 27 the city's interest rate on its $80 million bond has
increased from 2.8 percent to 6.25 percent, increasing the
city's borrowing cost by an additional $10,000 per day - and
further jeopardizing the city's revenue-sharing payments from
the state," Bing said in a statement.
The state's plan to complete the bond sale by the end of
June was stopped by the Crittendon lawsuit, which claimed
Detroit could not legally enter into a contract with Michigan
because the state owes the city more than $230 million. Michigan
has denied the allegation.
The judge, Collette, dismissed the lawsuit, ruling that
Crittendon lacked standing to bring it. Crittendon appeared on
Wednesday before a closed session of the Detroit City Council,
which is trying to clarify the ability of the corporation
counsel to file lawsuits without authorization from the council
or mayor. Crittendon was not available to speak to the media and
has not responded to requests for comment from Reuters on
whether she will seek to appeal Collette's dismissal of her
case.
The financial stability agreement still faces a challenge
filed by a group of residents. Also, a union activist filed a
lawsuit claiming that the oversight board created under the
agreement violated Michigan's Open Meeting Act when it met
privately to discuss collective bargaining matters.
A population plunge and sinking revenue have left Detroit
with a $260 million cumulative budget deficit and a huge $7.9
billion long-term debt burden that includes city bonds, employee
pensions and retiree healthcare.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog, additional reporting by Karen
Morgan in Detroit; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn and M.D. Golan)