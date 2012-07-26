July 26 A Michigan judge on Thursday dismissed a
lawsuit that aimed to void a controversial agreement giving the
state oversight of Detroit's finances, according to the judge's
law clerk.
Detroit Mayor Dave Bing applauded the ruling by Wayne County
Circuit Court Judge Amy Hathaway. Although the consent agreement
process wasn't perfect, he said in a statement, "it was our best
option to ultimately avoid an emergency manager and allow us to
continue to work to financially stabilize the city and transform
Detroit."
The financial stability agreement that Bing and a slim
majority of the Detroit City Council supported has been under
fire by the city's top lawyer, who filed a similar lawsuit that
another state court judge tossed last month.
Herb Sanders, an attorney representing three Detroit
residents who filed the latest lawsuit earlier this month, could
not immediately be reached for comment on whether he plans to
appeal the dismissal.
That lawsuit, like the one filed by Detroit Corporation
Counsel Krystal Crittendon, contended that the more than $200
million the state allegedly owes Detroit in revenue sharing,
fines and bills prohibited the city from legally entering into
the agreement in April.
Legal challenges to the agreement, which stopped short of
appointing an emergency manager to run Detroit, have stymied
plans by the state to raise $137 million for the city's ailing
budget through a long-term bond sale.
Detroit and Michigan Treasury officials face an Aug. 15
deadline to complete the sale, which will be used in part to
repay an $80 million interim borrowing for the city.
