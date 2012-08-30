Aug 30 A Michigan judge on Thursday upheld
Detroit's move to impose a pay cut and other measures on its
police force, a lawyer for the police union said.
Donato Iorio, attorney for the Detroit Police Officers
Association, said Wayne County Circuit Court Judge Kathleen
Macdonald's denial of a permanent injunction against the city
will be appealed to the Michigan Court of Appeals.
On Aug. 16 another Wayne County Court judge issued a
temporary restraining order against the 10 percent wage cut and
work rule changes that included 12-hour shifts for police
imposed by Mayor Dave Bing as part of his plan to save $102
million for the cash-strapped city.
The union is contesting Detroit's reliance on a currently
suspended emergency manager law to wring changes from its
workers. A financial stability agreement between the city and
Michigan in April is based in part on the 2011 law, which
enabled state-appointed emergency managers to temporarily
suspend collective bargaining pacts.
While the agreement gave Detroit some state oversight, but
not an emergency manager, it allowed Bing to disregard
collective bargaining with the city's 48 unions and impose 10
percent pay cuts, work-rule and benefit changes, and other
measures on workers last month.
The law known as Public Act 4 was suspended earlier this
month pending the outcome of a Nov. 6 ballot measure seeking its
repeal.
Bing welcomed Macdonald's ruling in the case.
"My administration will move forward in implementing the
city employment terms for all city of Detroit workers as we
continue to work to fiscally stabilize the city," the mayor said
in a statement.
Iorio said the mayor's plan was causing police officers to
leave Detroit "by the truckload," adding the high-crime city has
1,000 fewer officers than 10 years ago.
A shrinking population and declining revenue have left
Detroit with a $260 million cumulative budget deficit and a huge
$7.9 billion long-term debt burden that includes bonds, employee
pensions and retiree healthcare liabilities.