April 9 Moody's Investors Service on Monday
downgraded the ratings on Detroit's water and sewer debt, citing
a heightened risk of default and bankruptcy by the city.
"Should the city file for bankruptcy, the assets of the
water and sewage disposal systems would not likely be subject to
an automatic stay, however, the water and sewage disposal
systems' assets and finances may not be immune from additional
pressure given the city's deteriorating fiscal condition." the
credit rating agency said in a statement.
In addition, the water and sewer systems could be liable for
some portion of an estimated $350 million Detroit may have to
pay after a termination of the city's interest rate swap
agreements was triggered when Moody's last month cut the city's
general obligation bond rating further into the junk category to
B2.
A Detroit official has said the city will continue to hold
discussions with swap counterparties to avert any negative
financial impact.
Moody's cut the rating on Detroit's senior lien water and
sewerage disposal debt to Baa1 from A1 and the rating on second
lien debt to Baa2 from A2.
The water and sewer debt ratings remain under review for a
further downgrade pending a review of a recently approved
consent agreement aimed at putting Detroit on a stronger
financial footing, as well as other matters, according to
Moody's.
A Michigan review team charged with recommending a plan to
improve Detroit's sagging finances and the Detroit City Council
approved a consent agreement last week that averted a state
takeover of the city. The deal provides some state oversight,
tighter financial controls and calls for more uniform collective
bargaining agreements.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and
Leslie Adler)