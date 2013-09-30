Sept 30 Fitch Ratings on Monday dropped
Detroit's general obligation bonds ratings to the lowest level
of D, from C, a day ahead of the city's expected default on its
debt-service payments.
"Fitch takes this action in response to the city's publicly
announced intention to default on the scheduled interest
payments on limited and unlimited tax general obligation bonds
due on Oct. 1, 2013," the rating agency said in a statement.
Kevyn Orr, Detroit's state-appointed emergency manager,
announced on June 14 a payment moratorium on about $641 million
of general obligation debt considered to be unsecured. Orr's
spokesman said earlier this month that nothing has changed since
that time.
Detroit, which filed what would be the biggest municipal
bankruptcy on July 18, classified about $411 million of
voter-approved unlimited tax general obligation bonds as
unsecured debt, even though the bonds are backed by a special
property tax levy.
Fitch said its downgrade affects about $411 million of the
city's unlimited tax general obligation bonds and $202.8 million
of limited tax general obligation bonds.