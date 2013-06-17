June 17 Detroit's default and debt-restructuring
plan are precedent-setting in the U.S. municipal market, Moody's
Investors Service said on Monday, because the city is looking to
bondholders, as well as labor unions and pensioners, to share
the pain.
The city on Friday defaulted on a $39.7 million payment on
certificates of participation and presented a plan to
restructure its finances.
"The restructuring plan is unconventional and
precedent-setting in the municipal market. It builds a strong
case for insolvency, girding the city for a tough fight with
creditors of all types," Moody's said in a statement.
The proposal by Emergency Manager Kevyn Orr calls for
unsecured creditors to take a pro rata share of $2 billion of
new limited recourse participation notes, which would be issued
to replace approximately $11 billion of unsecured obligations.
"The substantial reduction offered to unsecured creditors,
the extent of the city's financial stress and the complexity of
the city's debt add to the uncertainty of many classes of debt
ultimately recovering their investment," the rating agency
added.
On Thursday, before the city's announcement, Moody's
downgraded several classes of Detroit debt to Caa2 with a
negative outlook.
Moody's also said the plan is unusual as it proposes similar
treatment of various debt security types.
It noted that Orr did not propose a plan for creditors who
are considered secured, such as the debt of the city's water and
sewer enterprises or the city's general obligation debt, which
is enhanced by state aid and claims relative to interest rate
swaps. However, the latter are subject to negotiations.
"The plan appears to treat the general obligation and
pension obligation certificates similarly, which would be a
break from tradition," Moody's said.
Standard & Poor's, which on Friday downgraded the city to CC
from CCC minus, said it was sure to cut the rating further.