By Julie Halpert
| DETROIT
DETROIT Oct 23 When Jeanette Pierce moved into
a downtown Detroit high-rise seven years ago, she could always
count on getting into The Well, a local bar with wood-paneled
walls, dartboards and an X-Box in the corner. Now she can barely
squeeze in.
"There could be a line with as many as 150 to 175 people at
the bar," said Pierce, 31, co-founder of a nonprofit that
promotes Detroit. She's wistful for the nights when just 50
patrons would show up.
Pierce's neighborhood is an example of the renaissance and
growth seen in a handful of areas in Detroit, a city whose
overall fortunes and population have tumbled, especially in the
last decade with the contraction of the American auto industry.
City officials and business leaders, who bristle over media
fixation on crime and budget misery, are hoping to turn
attention to Detroit's green shoots: bustling restaurants,
community gardens and long waiting lists for apartments.
Last month the nonprofit Detroit Regional News Hub, which
connects journalists to people and organizations involved in
rebuilding the city, held a promotional day-and-a-half event.
"Transformation Detroit" featured talks by city officials,
including Mayor Dave Bing, business owners, real estate
developers and others invested in the city's recovery.
Among them was Blue Cross Blue Shield of Michigan, which
recently finished moving 3,400 employees who had been based in
the suburb of Southfield to a complex of five buildings huddled
near the Detroit River.
The city is also home to 1,400 gardens tended by 15,000 to
20,000 mostly volunteer gardeners, said Rebecca Salminen Witt,
president of the Greening of Detroit. The 23-year-old nonprofit
agency seeks to reclaim open spaces and restore the local
ecosystem through tree planting and urban agriculture. The
produce - 200 tons are harvested each year - is distributed to
the community and sold at neighborhood farmers' markets in
Detroit, and the income is plowed back into the collaborative.
The event was partly sponsored by the Detroit Economic
Growth Corporation, a nonprofit whose board is appointed by city
officials.
"We have to create the kind of environment to make people
stay," Bing, a Democrat elected three years ago, told reporters.
"We're well on our way to doing that."
GROWTH IN SMALL POCKETS
Detroit's rebirth is concentrated in a handful of areas,
chiefly downtown and midtown, near Wayne State University.
Growth to the northeast is spurred by an increasing Bangladeshi
community.
But most of the city's neighborhoods are still losing
residents due to few job prospects, poor schools and high crime.
In 1950, Detroit was the fifth-largest American city with
more than 1.8 million people. By 2010 its population had fallen
to about 713,000, its lowest level in a century.
From 2000 to 2010, Detroit's population shrank 25 percent,
according to census data, hurt by jobs losses in the U.S. auto
industry and an exodus of black residents to the suburbs, drawn
by better schools, lower crime, and housing made more affordable
because of mortgage foreclosures.
Fewer people mean less tax revenue for key services and less
social stability. From 2005 to 2011, Detroit had at least 70,000
foreclosures, according to Data Driven Detroit. The city's
unemployment rate in August was 10.7 percent, well above the
national rate of 8.1 percent.
"What we see now is the effect of massive numbers of
mortgage foreclosures and very high unemployment and a great
deal of outmigration," said Margaret Dewar, a professor in the
University of Michigan's urban and regional planning program.
Since 2007, Detroit has closed about half its schools.
Almost 20 percent of its students drop out. Crime is down 1.6
percent this year, but the homicide rate is up 5.2 percent.
The city's financial woes accelerated this year as its $260
million deficit became too much to handle. This led to a rescue
deal in April that gave the state of Michigan more control over
the city's finances. This summer, Bing cut city workers'
paychecks by 10 percent to prevent the city from running out of
cash by mid-October.
BLIGHT VS. LIGHT
Much of Detroit's progress is the work of local businesses
and nonprofits like Grandmont Rosedale Development Corporation
that function largely outside city hall. Since 1989, Grandmont
has bought, renovated and resold 75 homes in the Rosedale Park
Historic District, 20 of them in the last two years.
Joe Kvoriak and his wife, Keara, both 29, bought one of
those homes in August 2010, a 1,700 square-foot, three-bedroom
home for $70,000. On their first day, two neighbors brought over
fresh flowers picked from the yard.
"I knew from that point on, we'd made the right choice," Joe
said.
Bing's revival plan for Detroit includes repairing the 40
percent of the street lights that are broken, bringing light
rail to the city and demolishing many of the city's 40,000
abandoned homes.
John George, executive director of the Motor City Blight
Busters, considers such homes a neighborhood's nightmare,
lowering property values and inviting occupation by drug
dealers. Bing's goal is to knock down a quarter of the derelict
houses by the end of 2013. So far, 3,000 have been bulldozed.
City officials, business and nonprofit leaders acknowledge
the depth of the challenges they face. In Brightmoor, once a
vibrant working-class neighborhood for low- and middle-class
families, about 65 percent of residents are below the poverty
line.
But residents here also take care of a flourishing community
garden amid rows of empty homes, some without roofs.
About 350 people in the area are involved in improvement
projects, including an effort to move elderly residents from
isolated spots to nicer areas of Brightmoor, said Kirk Mayes,
executive director of the Brightmoor Alliance.
"We recognize that there are some very stark challenges,"
says Mayes, but he pointed to the gardens as examples of "spaces
that inspire hope. We're not going to quit."