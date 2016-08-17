Aug 17 Detroit, currently under post-bankruptcy
state oversight, is planning to sue mostly banks and for-profit
companies for some $12.2 million dollars in unpaid taxes from
investment properties they purchased, the city said on
Wednesday.
Nearly 600 lawsuits will be filed later this month mainly in
Michigan District Court in Detroit to recover tax money owed
from 2010 to 2012 on 1,543 properties if demand letters the city
sent this week to property owners do not result in payment.
Detroit said it plans to go after delinquent taxes for other
years with a subsequent effort.
"We are working to improve city services for our residents,
and to do that - whether it's better police and fire protection,
street lights or better schools for our children - we need
everyone who does business in this city to pay their fair
share," said David Szymanski, Detroit's treasurer and deputy
chief financial officer, in a statement.
Detroit exited the biggest-ever U.S. municipal bankruptcy in
December 2014, shedding about $7 billion of its $18 billion of
debt and obligations. The city aims to be released from
post-bankruptcy state oversight by January 2018, according to
Mayor Mike Duggan.
Szymanski said the lawsuits will not target individuals who
live in their homes or own fewer than three properties.
"We went to great lengths to ensure that we were going after
only those who bought property as investments, not as a place to
live," he said.
An abundance of cheap properties fueled buying by U.S. and
overseas investors hoping to make money from Detroit's
resurgence.
Real estate marketplace Zillow pegs the median home value in
Detroit at $37,400, less than half of what it was 10 years ago.
(Reporting By Karen Pierog; Editing by Alan Crosby)