July 25 American Roads LLC, the privately owned
operator of the international border crossing tunnel that links
Detroit to Windsor, Ontario in Canada filed for bankruptcy on
Thursday, citing reduced traffic.
The bankruptcy was not the result of last week's petition
for bankruptcy by Detroit, although the city's problems
contributed to the company's difficulties, Neal Belitsky,
American Roads' chief executive, said in court documents.
American Roads is seeking to restructure $830 million in
debt. Traffic volumes fell short of projections made in 2006
when it took on its debt, according to court documents.
The company, owned by infrastructure investor Alinda Capital
Partners LLC, also indirectly owns four toll roads in Alabama.
The company blamed a decline in the population of the
Detroit area for the drop in traffic through the Detroit Windsor
Tunnel.
Detroit's population has fallen from a peak of 1.8 million
in the middle of last century to under 700,000 today.
Detroit sought Chapter 9 bankruptcy protection last week to
restructure $18 billion in retiree and bond obligations. The
U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Detroit will consider the city's
eligibility for bankruptcy next month.
The case is In Re American Roads LLC, U.S. Bankruptcy Court,
Southern District of New York, No. 13-12412.