July 13 Detroit Mayor Dave Bing's bid to save an
estimated $102 million for the city's cash-strapped budget by
slashing unionized workers' pay and benefits will go before the
city council next week.
The plan, which includes a 10 percent wage cut and changes
to healthcare coverage, pensions and work rules, was approved on
Thursday by an oversight board created under an April financial
stability agreement between Detroit and the state of Michigan.
The affirmative vote by the nine-member financial advisory
board sends the plan to the Detroit City Council, which has
scheduled a committee meeting for Monday. A vote on the plan
could come as soon the council's formal session on Tuesday.
If the council does not approve the plan, the city's program
management director, a position created under the oversight
agreement, would be empowered to implement the plan, according
to a spokeswoman for Bing.
In March, Detroit reached tentative deals with some of its
48 labor unions that represent nearly 10,700 workers, but state
officials said the $68 million in estimated annual savings were
not enough to help the city overcome its fiscal problems.
Officials at some of the city's larger unions could not
immediately be reached for comment on Friday.
A population plunge and sinking revenue have left Detroit
with a $260 million cumulative budget deficit and a huge $7.9
billion long-term debt burden that includes city bonds, employee
pensions and retiree healthcare.
The city's serious fiscal situation led to the financial
stability agreement, which gave the state oversight over its
finances. The controversial pact has been the target of
litigation over its validity.
(Reporting by Karen Pierog; Editing by James Dalgleish)