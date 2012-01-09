DETROIT Jan 9 Media exuberance on future demand for electric cars has now returned to more realistic expectations, Daimler's Chief Executive said at the Detroit Auto Show.

"We have passed the peak of the hype on electric cars," Dieter Zetsche told reporters on Monday.

When asked if GM's battery problems with the Chevrolet Volt electric vehicle would hurt consumer perception of electric cars, he said: "It's not unusual that new technology show some hiccups."

Zetsche declined to give specific guidance for 2012 earnings outlook for the group. "We intend to maintain our profitability," he replied. (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)