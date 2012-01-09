UPDATE 1-Takata taps KSS as final bidder for restructuring deal - sources
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
DETROIT Jan 9 Media exuberance on future demand for electric cars has now returned to more realistic expectations, Daimler's Chief Executive said at the Detroit Auto Show.
"We have passed the peak of the hype on electric cars," Dieter Zetsche told reporters on Monday.
When asked if GM's battery problems with the Chevrolet Volt electric vehicle would hurt consumer perception of electric cars, he said: "It's not unusual that new technology show some hiccups."
Zetsche declined to give specific guidance for 2012 earnings outlook for the group. "We intend to maintain our profitability," he replied. (Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner)
* Takata at centre of global airbag recall, seeks financial rescue
TORONTO, Feb 3 The U.S. Department of Justice will not be filing an emergency stay on Friday night to overturn a Seattle's judge ruling that blocked a U.S. executive order temporarily barring refugees and nationals from seven countries from entering the United States, a spokesman said.
Feb 3 U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) has informed U.S. airlines that they can once again board travelers who had been barred by an executive order last week, after it was blocked nationwide on Friday by a federal judge in Seattle, an airline official told Reuters.