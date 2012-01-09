DETROIT Jan 9 German luxury carmaker
Porsche is struggling with very low levels of
inventory in its single biggest market, the United States.
"My biggest challenge is just to get the cars. We could have
sold a lot more if we had the supply," Porsche Cars North
America chief Detlev von Platen told Reuters at the Detroit Auto
Show on Monday.
He said on average he had 30 days of supply of inventory
with the Cayenne SUV coming with less than ten days of supply
for that model.
"We would like to have 45 days for the 911 sports car and 60
for the Cayenne ideally," he said.
Von Platen said Porsche was investing $100 million in the
United States over the next couple of years, for example, to
build test tracks for customers, one in Los Angeles and one in
Atlanta, by the end of 2013.
