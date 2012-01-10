* Automotive division head sees further growth this year
* Says set to meet 2011 earnings targets
* IPO plans for division remain on hold
(Adds background, quotes)
DETROIT, Jan 9 The automotive parts supply
business of German mid-cap Rheinmetall expects demand
to grow this year for its efficiency-boosting engine parts like
its variable valve control system or its exhaust gas
recirculation (EGR) devices.
"If you want to achieve carbon dioxide emission targets of
95 grams per kilometer by 2020 for your fleet in Europe, there
is no way to get around our products," KPSG Chief Executive Gerd
Kleinert told Reuters during the Detroit auto show.
"The UniValve we offer has been proven to lower fuel
consumption by 10 percent, since it can control not only exactly
when the engine valves in the chamber open, but how far as well,
optimising the efficiency of the combustion process," he
explained.
Once Euro 6 emission norms are introduced for heavy
commercial vehicles in Europe come January 2013, Kleinert said
truck manufacturers will have little choice but to buy EGR
cooling systems since adding urea will no longer be sufficient
to reduce the emission of hazardous nitrous oxides.
"We are convinced that there will be further growth for our
product line this year," he said, reaffirming 2011 targets that
foresaw Rheinmetall's automotive division achieving 2.3 billion
euros ($2.93 billion)in revenue and 140-150 million euros of
operating profit.
Kleinert said that the group saw no point in reactivating
the plan to spin off KPSG on the stock market as long as market
conditions were so poor.
"Due to the volatility of capital markets, the IPO remains
on ice," he said, adding that the decision would not hurt its
growth plans at all.
($1 = 0.7851 euros)
(Reporting By Christiaan Hetzner; Editing by Marilyn Gerlach)