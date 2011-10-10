(Repeats with duplicate dateline removed)

FRANKFURT Oct 10 Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) is to take over Frankfurt-based BHF bank's energy derivatives unit, ETD, by the end of the year in a bid to strenghten its position in exchange traded energy derivatives, a spokesman for the bank said on Monday.

BHF is the biggest clearer of energy derivatives on the European Energy Exchange (EEX), with a share of 40 percent. It is also a clearer for other energy exchanges, such as Paris-based Powernext, and executes orders on behalf of clients on other European bourses including ICE and Nord Pool.

"The takeover (of the BHF derivatives team) is planned to be completed by the end of the year. We are talking about around 30 staff," a Deutsche Bank spokesman said, confirming a report in the Financial Times Deutschland newspaper.

Deutsche Bank wants to sell BHF, which it inherited through the 1 billion euro ($1.35 billion) purchase of private bank Sal. Oppenheim in March 2010 but sources familiar with the situation told Reuters on Sunday that private equity investor RHJ had withdrawn its application to German financial regulator Bafin to buy BHF.

The Deutsche Bank spokesman said his bank was planning to expand its energy derivatives business and that BHF's and Deutsche's current activities were a good match.

"The (ETD) staffers move to Deutsche with an excellent outlook," he said.

The EDT transfer includes risk platforms, information technology (IT), customer support facilities and the client book, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

The removal of the ETD business, which requires sizeable collateral deposits to be made in clearing, would allow BHF to focus instead on its core business with companies and wealthy individuals, the sources said. ($1=0.741 euros) (Reporting by Vera Eckert; Editing by Greg Mahlich)