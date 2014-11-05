BERLIN Nov 5 Deutsche Annington said on Wednesday it would issue up to 19.6 million new shares as part of a capital increase to fund apartment purchases, acquisitions and debt repayment.

The placement of the shares will start on Nov. 5 and end on Nov. 6 at the latest, the German real estate company said. The shares will be offered to institutional investors. The issue aims to raise up to 271.6 million euros (339.20 million US dollar).

The company also said it would maintain its dividend outlook of 78 cents per share for the 2014 fiscal year.

(1 US dollar = 0.8007 euro) (Reporting by Andreas Cremer. Editing by Jane Merriman)