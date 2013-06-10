* Aims for 25 pct free-float, to issue 400 mln eur in new shares

* First day of trading expected in 4 weeks - sources

* Real estate seen as attractive in a low-yield environment (Adds rationale for the deal, state of market for listings, deal size, CEO quote)

FRANKFURT, June 10 Deutsche Annington, Germany's biggest residential property company, is set to raise over 1 billion euros ($1.32 billion) from a Frankfurt share listing, betting on a market sought out for its stable returns.

The group said it will float about a quarter of the stock held by private equity owner Terra Firma, and issue new shares worth 400 million euros, the proceeds of which it will use to cut debt.

Based on a current net asset value of 4.25 billion euros the share listing would be worth more than 1 billion euros.

Germany's relative economic strength and low investment yields in other asset classes, such as government debt, has sparked a revival of interest in the property market.

LEG Immobilien was the first German property company to list its shares this year, raising 1.3 billion euros in January.

Stefan Jaecker, CEO of the German unit of corporate finance adviser DC Advisory, said Deutsche Annington's market debut underlines the growing investor interest in real estate companies in an otherwise difficult environment.

"This fits into a macro environment of low interest rates and the demand for safety, which is often associated with real estate," he said.

Deutsche Annington, which has 180,000 flats - mainly former housing estates of companies such as RWE or German railway Deutsche Bahn, plans to refurbish some of its properties to make them more energy efficient and suitable for elderly residents.

"Our mandate is to grow without acquisitions, but we will of course be on the lookout for any opportunities that may come along," Chief Executive Rolf Buch told Reuters.

Company sources and financial industry sources said the first trading day was expected within four weeks.

The European property sector has seen a string of flotations this year, including British estate agency Countrywide Holdings , British housebuilder Crest Nicholson and Poland's state-controlled real estate group PHN.

Improving stock markets have encouraged other German companies to test the water for listings again after many held off following the 2008 financial crisis. Forklift truck maker Kion and academic publisher Springer Science+Business Media earlier this month announced plans to go public.

Terra Firma's founder and chairman Guy Hands is best known for the seizure of his music group EMI by Citigroup after the private equity investor defaulted on its loans.

Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan are managing the Deutsche Annington listing.

($1 = 0.7564 euros) ($1 = 0.6436 British pounds) (Reporting by Alexander Huebner and Ludwig Burger; Editing by Louise Heavens)