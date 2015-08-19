FRANKFURT Aug 19 German residential property manager Deutsche Annington saw operating profit, or funds from operations, more than double in the first half of the year to 264.3 million euros ($292 million), boosted by organic growth and acquisitions.

Funds from operations (FFO) is a measure of recurring free cash flow considered key for real estate companies.

Deutsche Annington, which is expected to be operating under its new name Vonovia from around September, is seen as a top candidate to join Germany's DAX index of blue chip firms.

The company, which expects FFO of 560-580 million euros this year, has worked to rapidly integrate acquisitions Gagfah, Dewag, Vitus and Franconia.

"The Suedewo Group in Baden-Wuerttemberg - new in our portfolio since July 2015 - will also make a sustainable contribution to improving our earnings power even further," Deutsche Annington Chief Executive Rolf Buch said in a statement on Wednesday. ($1 = 0.9050 euros) (Reporting by Jonathan Gould; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)