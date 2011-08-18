HONG KONG Aug 18 Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has lost 10 bankers in an Asia team responsible for foreign exchange, debt capital markets and derivatives products, IFR reported on Thursday.

Six bankers departed the past few days, on top of four senior executives who had already left the so-called capital markets and treasury solutions (CMTS) team in Asia, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Eight of the corporate coverage bankers were in Singapore, where Deutsche has a team of around 60 for CMTS, one was in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines, according to a person familiar with the team.

The more recent departures were Richard Ng, Gerard Yuen, Dicky Yordan, Amir Amiruddin, K C Lim and Mohammad Afaq, who held positions as directors or vice-presidents at the bank, IFR said.

Daniel Mamadou, co-head of CMTS for Asia ex-Japan, Djamal Attamimi, co-head of CMTS for Southeast Asia, Martin Syquia and Christopher Chan had quit earlier, IFR reported. Syquia was head of CMTS for the Philippines, while Chan was Asia head of rates and head of CMTS Singapore.

Deutsche Bank in Hong Kong declined to comment on the departures. (Reporting by Prakash Chakravarti, Writing by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)