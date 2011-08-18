HONG KONG Aug 18 Deutsche Bank (DBKGn.DE) has
lost 10 bankers in an Asia team responsible for foreign
exchange, debt capital markets and derivatives products, IFR
reported on Thursday.
Six bankers departed the past few days, on top of four
senior executives who had already left the so-called capital
markets and treasury solutions (CMTS) team in Asia, said IFR, a
Thomson Reuters publication.
Eight of the corporate coverage bankers were in
Singapore, where Deutsche has a team of around 60 for CMTS, one
was in Hong Kong and one in the Philippines, according to a
person familiar with the team.
The more recent departures were Richard Ng, Gerard Yuen,
Dicky Yordan, Amir Amiruddin, K C Lim and Mohammad Afaq, who
held positions as directors or vice-presidents at the bank, IFR
said.
Daniel Mamadou, co-head of CMTS for Asia ex-Japan, Djamal
Attamimi, co-head of CMTS for Southeast Asia, Martin Syquia and
Christopher Chan had quit earlier, IFR reported. Syquia was head
of CMTS for the Philippines, while Chan was Asia head of rates
and head of CMTS Singapore.
Deutsche Bank in Hong Kong declined to comment on the
departures.
(Reporting by Prakash Chakravarti, Writing by Elzio Barreto;
Editing by Vinu Pilakkott)