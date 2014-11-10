NEW YORK Nov 10 Deutsche Bank AG's Asset & Wealth Management division said on Monday it hired three private bankers away from rivals Citi Private Bank and Credit Suisse to join the firm's New York office.

Heather Kirby and Charles Walker joined Deutsche Asset & Wealth Management from Citi Private Bank in October, and Stewart Oldfield joined from Credit Suisse last month, according to records with the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority (FINRA).

Kirby and Walker, who have 30 and 25 years of wealth management experience respectively, both previously worked for US Trust, Bank of America's private wealth management arm for high net worth clients.

Oldfield spent 12 years at Credit Suisse, where he was a director in the equity derivatives sales division and worked on liquid alternative assets, according to his LinkedIn profile.

A Citi Private Bank spokeswoman confirmed Kirby and Walker are no longer with the firm, but declined to comment further. A spokeswoman for Credit Suisse declined to comment.

Kirby, Walker and Oldfield join as Deutsche Asset ramps up a global effort to expand its adviser force by 15 percent in key markets.

According to Reuters records of adviser moves, the firm has hired at least nine private bankers and executives so far this year, including Lee Hutter as the group's head of wealth management for the U.S. western region and two advisers who launched a new private bank branch in Dallas. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts; Editing by Dan Grebler)