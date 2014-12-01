BRIEF-AstraZeneca receives FDA response to hyperkalaemia drug application
* Receives complete response letter from US FDA for zs-9 (sodium zirconium cyclosilicate) for hyperkalaemia
(Corrects headline and lead to show Deutsche Bahn is seeking 1.2 billion euros in damages in Germany, not 1.5 billion)
BERLIN Dec 1 German state-controlled rail company Deutsche Bahn said on Monday it was filing for a total of 1.2 billion euros ($1.5 billion) in damages in Germany from air freight carriers that were found to have been running a cartel.
German flagship carrier Lufthansa alone is to blame for 10-20 percent of the damage caused by the cartel, Deutsche Bahn said.
Other carriers implicated by the suit are British Airways , Japan Airlines, Air France-KLM, Scandinavia's SAS, Qantas Airways, Cargolux Airlines International, Martinair Holland and All Nippon Airways.
Deutsche Bahn said it was still prepared to settle the matter out of court.
($1 = 0.8022 euro) (Reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Writing by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan)
* Statoil says the Njord partners recently made an investment decision and are planning to submit PDO shortly
