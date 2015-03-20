BRIEF-ASA board chairman Thorsen bought 25,000 shares in Solon Eiendom at NOK 20.2 a share
* ASA chairman of board Simen Thorsen has today bought 25,000 shares in Solon Eiendom ASA at NOK 20.222 per share
BERLIN, March 20 German railway operator Deutsche Bahn said on Friday it had reached an out-of-court settlement with Bombardier on various vehicle projects, putting an "amicable" end to years of legal disputes.
"In recent months we've been working really hard on a solution to this extremely complex and difficult situation and so reached an acceptable settlement for both parties," said Gerd Becht, Deutsche Bahn's legal affairs executive.
Deutsche Bahn had been suing Bombardier for 350 million euros ($374 million) in damages, alleging "serious defects" with the brakes and wheels after the collapse of earlier attempts by the two companies to reach an out-of-court settlement. ($1 = 0.9358 euros) (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Caroline Copley)
NEW YORK, April 5 BlackRock Inc, the world's largest asset manager, on Wednesday said it would nominate Cisco Systems Inc chief executive Charles Robbins to serve on its board of directors.
BRASILIA, April 5 Drivers, users and even the speaker of Brazil's lower house of Congress on Wednesday spoke out against legislation that seeks to force significant changes to the business model of the Uber ride service in Latin America's biggest country.