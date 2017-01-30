FRANKFURT Jan 30 The chief executive of German
rail operator Deutsche Bahn has unexpectedly stepped
down, leaving the state-owned group after eight years in charge,
Deutsche Bahn said in a statement on Monday.
It said he was departing at his own request and did not
elaborate.
A supervisory board source told Reuters that a disagreement
over Grube's contract had played a role in the decision.
The board wanted to extend his contract by two years this
month, but he had sought a three-year extension, the person
said.
Deutsche Bahn, which has almost 20 billion euros ($21
billion) of debt, has repeatedly fallen short of its targets
since Grube took over in 2009 and last year received a 1 billion
euro injection of taxpayer funds.
The group had planned to partially privatise British
subsidiary Arriva and its logistics subsidiary Schenker to raise
money to service debts but put the plan on ice in November due
to Britain's decision to leave the European Union.
Deutsche Bahn said its finance chief Richard Lutz would act
as CEO until a successor was named.
($1 = 0.9401 euros)
(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Markus
Wacket in Berlin; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)