* Russwurm's contract at Siemens runs until end-March
* Says honour to be named as a possible candidate
* Says cross-party support, technical expertise required
(Adds further potential candidates)
By Georgina Prodhan
FRANKFURT, Feb 17 Siemens management
board member Siegfried Russwurm feels "honoured" to be mentioned
as a potential candidate for chief executive of state-owned rail
operator Deutsche Bahn, he told Reuters on Friday.
German monthly Manager Magazin reported earlier that the
Siemens manager, whose contract will not be extended beyond the
end of March, was a candidate to succeed Ruediger Grube, who
quit Deutsche Bahn unexpectedly last month.
The selection of a new CEO is a sensitive matter, with
politicians from both major parties in Germany's ruling
coalition and internal candidates all seeking a say.
Supervisory board sources have also pointed to Andreas
Meyer, CEO of Swiss Federal Railways (SBB AG), as a potential
successor to Grube. Meyer, who is Swiss himself, has so far not
made any public comments on the matter.
Ronald Pofalla, Deutsche Bahn board member in charge of
infrastructure and former chief of staff of Chancellor Angela
Merkel, is also been considered for the top job, but the Social
Democrats oppose such a move.
"It is a great honour to be named in the list of candidates
for the CEO job at Deutsche Bahn," said Russwurm, noting that
the successful candidate would need to work in close cooperation
with the whole management, politicians and social partners.
"Very broad cross-party support is needed for this job,
alongside the technical and industrial expertise that is
essential for the company to be successful," Russwurm said.
He has been chief technology officer at Siemens, and board
member with responsibility for the healthcare business as well
as the Middle East and CIS regions.
Deutsche Bahn has almost 20 billion euros ($21 billion) of
debt and has repeatedly fallen short of its targets since Grube
took over in 2009. Last year, it received a billion-euro
injection of taxpayer funds.
Finance chief Richard Lutz is acting as CEO until a
successor is found.
($1 = 0.9390 euros)
(Additional reporting by Markus Wacket and Christoph Steitz;
Editing by Keith Weir)