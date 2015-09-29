(Adds background)

BERLIN, Sept 29 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn is likely to seek heavyweight new investors for its two major international businesses rather than pursue an initial public offering (IPO), a supervisory board source told Reuters.

State-owned Deutsche Bahn is looking to raise money by selling stakes in its Arriva passenger transport business and Schenker logistics business.

Asked about a stock market flotation, the source said however: "That is not the route we want to follow."

The company is likely instead to try to find a strategic investor or pension fund to take a minority stake in either of the businesses. The supervisory board is expected to approve such a step in December.

Deutsche Bahn's operating profit fell almost six percent to 2.1 billion euros ($2.4 billion) last year when the company made more than 40 percent of its profit abroad.

Political opposition means it is not possible to privatise the company but the sale of a stake in its international operations is less controversial.

A previous attempt to sell a minority stake in Deutsche Bahn was cancelled when the global financial crisis hit in 2008. ($1 = 0.8912 euros)