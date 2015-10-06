FRANKFURT Oct 6 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn has mandated investment bank Lazard to explore options for its Arriva passenger transport business as it seeks to raise money for investments in an increasingly competitive market, two people familiar with the matter said.

Lazard has been asked to prepare a feasibility study for a potential stock market flotation of Arriva, the sources said, adding that Deutsche Bahn's supervisory board wants to use the paper as a basis for discussions on the company's future at its December meeting.

Lazard declined to comment and Deutsche Bahn was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Arno Schuetze; Editing by Jonathan Gould)