FRANKFURT Oct 6 German rail operator Deutsche
Bahn has mandated investment bank Lazard to
explore options for its Arriva passenger transport business as
it seeks to raise money for investments in an increasingly
competitive market, two people familiar with the matter said.
Lazard has been asked to prepare a feasibility study for a
potential stock market flotation of Arriva, the sources said,
adding that Deutsche Bahn's supervisory board wants to use the
paper as a basis for discussions on the company's future at its
December meeting.
Lazard declined to comment and Deutsche Bahn was not
immediately available for comment.
