FRANKFURT Dec 15 State-owned German rail operator Deutsche Bahn plans to cut unprofitable freight transport routes to stem losses, radio station hr-iNFO reported on Tuesday, citing internal documents.

Deutsche Bahn is to reduce its annual transport capacity to 65.5 billion tonne kilometres in 2017 from 70 billion in 2015 by turning down "volatile traffic", the station said, citing sources close to the supervisory board.

Deutsche Bahn was not immediately available for comment.

The news comes a day ahead of a supervisory board meeting at which Chief Executive Ruediger Grube is to present a turnaround plan for Deutsche Bahn, which reportedly expects to post its first net loss in more than a decade this year.

Deutsche Bahn has nearly 200,000 workers, making it one of Germany's biggest employers. Around 5.5 million passengers use the train network every day and one fifth of freight, some 620,000 tonnes a day, is hauled by rail in Europe's biggest economy.

(Reporting by Maria Sheahan; Additional reporting by Matthias Sobolewski; Editing by Keith Weir)