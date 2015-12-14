BERLIN Dec 14 State-owned German rail operator Deutsche Bahn will be forced to cut its long-term sales goal, Handelsblatt reported on Monday, citing company sources.

Berlin-based Deutsche Bahn expects sales over the next five years to be around 13 billion euros ($14 billion) lower than originally planned, the paper said, while operating profit could come in around 3.6 billion euros below forecast by 2020.

A spokeswoman for Deutsche Bahn declined to comment on the report.

DB has nearly 200,000 workers, making it one of Germany's biggest employers. Around 5.5 million passengers use the train network every day and one-fifth of freight, some 620,000 tonnes a day, is hauled by rail in Europe's biggest economy.

DB already cut its long-term sales target in February to 50 billion euros compared with an original goal of 70 billion euros as spelled out in its "Strategy 2020" roadmap.

The paper said Chief Executive Ruediger Grube is now targeting a goal of 47 billion euros for 2020. Grube is due to present a turnaround plan to the supervisory board on Dec. 16.

Sources told Reuters in October that DB plans to introduce radical savings measures, including cutting thousands of jobs, especially in its freight business.

Heavy restructuring costs in its freight business and accounting adjustments will push DB to a net loss of more than 1 billion euros this year, German media reported earlier this month.

DB plans to invest in a new fleet of trains from next year and this could raise the company's debt to 22 billion euros in 2020 from 16.2 billion euros in 2014, the paper said citing an internal document.

DB has hired investment bank Lazard to explore options for its Arriva passenger transport business, including a possible stock market listing. ($1 = 0.9127 euros) (Reporting by Caroline Copley; Editing by Keith Weir)