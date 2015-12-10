BERLIN Dec 10 German rail operator Deutsche Bahn plans to ramp up its efforts to save money as it faces a heavy net loss this year and the measures will include closing depots where trains are repaired, a German newspaper reported.

DB will make a net loss of more than 1 billion euros ($1.09 billion) this year due to heavy restructuring costs and accounting adjustments, media reports said last week.

Regional newspaper Stuttgarter Zeitung said DB planned to close a depot in Eberswalde, a town about 50 kilometres northeast of Berlin in the state of Brandenburg, this year along with several depots in other locations.

The article, which is due to be printed on Friday, cited an internal report that the supervisory board is due to decide on next Wednesday.

The newspaper said Deutsche Bahn subsidiary DB Heavy Maintenance, which is responsible for the depots, currently had more than 13 sites throughout Germany.

It said savings would also be made in the loss-making freight division DB Schenker Rail.

Deutsche Bahn would only confirm that its chief executive, Ruediger Grube, would meet with the economy minister of the state of Brandenburg and the mayor of Eberswalde on Friday.

($1 = 0.9142 euros)

