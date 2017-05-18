FRANKFURT May 18 Fund manager Union Investment
on Thursday urged Deutsche Bank's shareholders to
vote against measures that give the bank's board broad
authorization for further capital increases.
Portfolio manager Ingo Speich told shareholders at the
bank's annual general meeting to deny the bank a measure that
could allow it to raise capital by nearly 39 percent over the
next five years.
"We aren't prepared to write management another blank check
for further capital increases," Speich said.
Without a such authorization for capital increases Deutsche
Bank would have to call an extraordinary shareholder meeting to
decide on a new rights issue.
(Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Maria Sheahan)