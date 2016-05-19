FRANKFURT May 19 Deutsche Bank
expects further big legal costs this year to deal with a raft of
scandals that have hurt profits and dogged its reputation but is
coming closer to ending its litigation nightmare, its chief
executive said on Thursday.
"I am cautiously confident that we are gradually approaching
the home straight as far as our litigation is concerned," John
Cryan said in a speech to the annual meeting of shareholders.
Germany's biggest lender has currently set aside provisions
of 5.4 billion euros ($6 billion) to settle pending litigation
and expects to see further significant charges this year, Cryan
said.
($1 = 0.8916 euros)
