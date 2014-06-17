BRIEF-HMC Investment Securities appoints Lee Yong Baeng as acting CEO
* Says it appointed Lee Yong Baeng as acting CEO of the co on March 17, to replace Kim Heng Je, due to expiration of Kim Heng Je's term of office
LONDON, June 17 For details click on:
* Says it appointed Lee Yong Baeng as acting CEO of the co on March 17, to replace Kim Heng Je, due to expiration of Kim Heng Je's term of office
KUALA LUMPUR, March 20 Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak on Monday said the central bank will introduce new "liberalisation" moves from time to time to develop the foreign exchange and bond markets, and enable businesses to manage currency exposure.
March 19 U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc has offered to share confidential information with peer Euronet Worldwide Inc , after the latter made a $1 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said.