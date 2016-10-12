BRIEF-Carlo Cannell reports 5 pct in build-a-bear Workshop
* Carlo Cannell reports a stake of 5 percent in Build-A-Bear workshop as of January 19, 2017 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kcoU1w) Further company coverage:
HONG KONG Oct 12 Deutsche Bank has hired Mohamed Atmani as the head of its financial sponsors coverage in Asia Pacific from Swiss bank UBS, the German bank said in an internal memo seen by Reuters on Wednesday.
The hiring is part of a reshuffle in the bank, threatened with a multi-billion-dollar fine from U.S. regulators, as it tries to boost its flagging performance in corporate mergers and acquisitions and capital markets.
Atmani, who covered leverage finance at UBS, will continue to be based in Hong Kong, the Deutsche Bank memo said. A spokeswoman for Deutsche Bank in Hong Kong confirmed the content of the memo. (Reporting by Sumeet Chatterjee; Editing by Amrutha Gayathri)
* Chickasaw Capital Management LLC reports 6 percent passive stake in Genesis Energy LP as of Dec 31, 2016 - SEC filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2kba5vC Further company coverage:
* SAYS IT HAS RAISED $5 MILLION IN EQUITY FINANCING - SEC FILING Source text (http://bit.ly/2jFNO6d)