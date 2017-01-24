FRANKFURT Jan 24 Deutsche Bank is considering a Luxembourg registration and a partial initial public offering of its asset management unit as part of its strategic revamp, people close to the matter said on Tuesday.

The deliberations are still at an early stage, the sources added.

Deutsche Bank declined to comment.

The move is aimed at freeing up capital, following a record payout for its missteps in selling mortgages in the United States, the sources added.

Chief Executive John Cryan said at the gathering of policy makers and business executives in Davos last week that asset management remained "absolutely core".

"People forget how big it is and it's a very lovely steady stream of predictable profits and revenues for us so we like it very much so we'll keep that," he said last week. (Additional reporting by Arno Schuetze, editing by Emma Thomasson)