FRANKFURT May 3 Shareholder advisory and proxy
voting firm ISS has backed a call for a special audit of
Libor-manipulation and Russian money-laundering scandals at
Deutsche Bank to probe what role management and
supervisory boards may have played.
ISS has thrown its weight behind a proposal originally put
forward by shareholder Marita Lampatz. Proxy voting firm Glass
Lewis has also backed calls for a special audit.
ISS said, however, a vote against discharging the German
lender's management and supervisory boards at the annual
shareholder meeting on May 18 was "not warranted at this time",
and it would not be appropriate to vote against the re-election
of Chairman Paul Achleitner.
Deutsche Bank declined to comment on ISS's letter, which was
first reported by German daily Handelsblatt and seen by Reuters
on Wednesday.
